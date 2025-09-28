ROXY ROBINSON: How to exploit the billionaire taste for travel
The steady stream of elite interest signals a powerful economic opportunity that South Africa can, and must, harness
28 September 2025 - 07:54
Cape Town has firmly cemented its status as the pre‑eminent summer luxury hotspot in the southern hemisphere.
Every year, more than 100 high‑end, luxury villa rentals — many fully staffed and ultra‑exclusive — are booked by foreign ultra-high net worth individuals seeking privacy, opulence and unique experiences. These villas, overlooking the Atlantic or nestled under Table Mountain, offer seclusion, concierge‑level service, and elevated privacy that few global destinations can match...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.