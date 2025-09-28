ROBIN WHEELER: AI compels us to be human and creative
We created AI and it remains subordinate to a responsible humanity in which we actualise in service of global prosperity
28 September 2025 - 07:13
At a conference recently, a speaker selling the advances in AI said from the stage: “You will have a bestselling book written for you in under 15 minutes. Who of you would like that?”
“Not me,” I mumbled, wondering who would want to read it. Maybe only more AI. It’s like getting a robot to complete the Comrades Marathon for you, or running your vocals through autotune...
