LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Lumbering Africa cannot afford more trade delays
Export competitiveness is not about glossy policy papers; it's about ensuring that African goods reach markets on time, at scale and at costs that make sense
Global trade is moving at lightning speed and geopolitical tensions are reshaping business flows, yet Africa continues to move at a snail’s pace. For most businesses, export competitiveness is a daily race against the clock and the realities are measured in lost revenue, missed opportunities and wasted resources. A 36-hour truck delay at the Beitbridge border is not just a minor inconvenience but a full-blown crisis.
At its core, competitiveness is about innovation and being able to deploy technologies that reduce costs, improve efficiency and allow businesses to scale. The world has entered a new industrial era dominated by artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, yet African businesses are still only scratching the surface of these opportunities. ..
