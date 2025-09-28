DERICK de ZILVA: Now is the time to build Africa’s infrastructure
The decisions we make now will determine whether the continent becomes a global growth engine or remains on the margins of the global economy
28 September 2025 - 07:41
Africa is standing at a defining moment in its development journey. The continent’s infrastructure deficit — which is long acknowledged but insufficiently addressed — has become a critical bottleneck to growth.
As global trade structures are hastily reconfigured and economic alliances shift, the urgency to invest in Africa’s infrastructure has never been greater. The numbers are stark. Africa faces an annual infrastructure financing gap of $100bn (R1.7-trillion), according to the African Development Bank...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.