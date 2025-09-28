Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Paradise lost in mining
Tumi Tsehlo, chair of SACEEC, says BEE is among the problems holding back industrialisation and exploitation of critical minerals
28 September 2025 - 07:46
The GNU is out of touch with people who are engaged in the real economy, and nowhere is this more evident than with broad-based BEE, says Tumi Tsehlo, chair of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC).
“Everybody knows that we need B-BBEE and we need transformation, but whenever there is somebody that discusses B-BBEE it is immediately perceived by the government as a rejection of transformation,” says Tsehlo, who is CEO of Dynamic Fluid Control. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.