ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: South Africa faces test for compliance tech
Boards now demand evidence — and that includes a track record for the compliance technology providers themselves
28 September 2025 - 07:24
South Africa still carries the stigma of being greylisted by the world’s financial crime watchdog. In October, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will decide whether the country has done enough to shed that label — and whether the systems built in boardrooms and server rooms now carry weight in courtrooms.
“Everything that can be done has been done,” says James Saunders, CTO and co-founder of compliance technology firm RelyComply, which builds platforms for banks and fintechs to manage customer screening, onboarding and risk monitoring...
