YURESH MAHARAJ: Financial life coaches are the key to wider wellness
We are heading into the financial wellness ecosystem — a blend of AI-driven personalisation, purpose-driven investing and, most importantly, empathy
21 September 2025 - 08:22
According to research by Schroders, just 9% of South African households currently use a financial adviser. In a country where savings rates are too low and many people are unable to retire comfortably, the financial services industry needs to cast the net wider.
The good news is that technology enables us with the tools to do just that. I believe we are heading into what I call the financial wellness ecosystem — a blend of AI-driven personalisation, purpose-driven investing and, most importantly, empathy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.