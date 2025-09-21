LUVUYO MASINDA: Africa’s climate future demands bold thinking and action
The fiscal condition of many African governments makes it essential that the private sector steps up — not just with capital but with affordable capital
21 September 2025 - 07:40
The fifth Standard Bank Climate Summit, held on September 9, convened at a time when the realities of climate change and energy poverty on the African continent are becoming increasingly stark.
While the conversations at the event were meaningful, what they brought home is the fact that Africa needs more than debate and discussion; it needs bold action anchored in the lived realities of its people...
