LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Just don’t buy your braai-day wors from Temu
This Heritage Day we need to put local SMEs before fast-fashion giants and fleeting bargains
South Africans love a good braai, and every Heritage Day, the smell of meat sizzling over coals drifts through suburbs, townships and rural communities alike. It’s a tradition that unites us across cultures, but while we celebrate around the fire, another tradition is quietly undermining our economy — our obsession with imports.
Scroll through social media, and it’s impossible to miss the adverts from Temu and Shein. Boxes of cheaply made clothes, shoes and gadgets flood South African households every week, money that could have been spent supporting a local seamstress, a township shoemaker, a start-up designer or a neighbourhood electronics repair shop. Instead, it disappears offshore...
