Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: A floundering state and pervasive corruption
'Bad leaders and serious mismanagement' in law enforcement, says outgoing Sibanye-Stillwater CEO and Business Against Crime chair Neal Froneman
21 September 2025 - 08:27
Crime is to a large extent out of control, says Neal Froneman, outgoing CEO of multinational mining group Sibanye-Stillwater and the chair of Business Against Crime (BAC).
“Whether South Africa has become a mafia state (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2025-09-14-are-we-living-in-a-mafia-state/) is an open question, but BAC is doing everything it can within its legal powers to prevent it,” Froneman says. ..
