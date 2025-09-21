ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beat the data bandits with backup
Veeam's data resilience maturity model gives companies an honest snapshot of their current state and maps a route toward greater resilience
21 September 2025 - 08:13
Resilience has become the ultimate stress test of business leadership. Every boardroom loves to speak about growth and transformation, yet the real measure of competence comes when systems fail or regulators demand answers.
“It is not if, but when an organisation gets attacked,” is the well-worn truism quoted by Andre Troskie, chief information security officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa for Veeam, which specialises in disaster recovery software...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.