THANDOLWETHU LUKUKO: South Africa is missing out on the green gold rush
It's time for the the government to take the lead in unlocking a green industrial future for Africa
As the second Africa Climate Summit wrapped up this week, it is becoming clear that the continent is repositioning itself as an engine of climate solutions rather than a recipient of aid. In the words of Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed at the summit's opening on Monday: “We are not here to negotiate our survival. We are here to design the world’s next climate economy.”
This shift, and South Africa’s current presidency of the G20, makes this a crucial time for the government to demonstrate leadership by driving Africa’s green industrialisation. This industrialisation has many aspects, but one of the most important levers is mineral beneficiation on the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.