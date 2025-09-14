SARVESH SURI: Unlocking Africa’s digital future through capital markets
For Africa’s operators, the bond market is no longer niche — it is proven and scalable
Africa’s digital transformation depends on robust infrastructure. Telecoms towers, fibre networks, data centres and mobile operations are now as essential as roads and power grids. While boardrooms debate the promise of AI, about 60% of Africans are still offline — so the first task is affordable connectivity for all.
Addressing handset costs is a part of the solution: the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is working across the value chain to lower prices and scale device finance. The other big need is for network-enabling infrastructure. Yet the capital needed to expand this far exceeds what banks alone can provide. Well-structured corporate bonds can help close this gap. By mobilising institutional investors and setting transparent pricing, they also help build the deep, liquid capital markets Africa needs for sustained growth...
