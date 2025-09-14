LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: SMEs need a seat at the table for Africa's growth story to be fully told
The opportunity is clear. The question now is whether governments, investors and SMEs themselves are ready to move from rhetoric to action
Africa has some of the lowest default rates in the world, yet still pays some of the highest costs for capital. That contradiction, highlighted in last week’s B20 recommendations handover, goes to the heart of why trade reforms, digital transformation and investment opportunities remain out of reach for many economies on the continent.
These costs are never borne by governments alone, though. As usual, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) tend to bear the brunt, struggling to access the capital, markets and partnerships they need to thrive. They get locked out of the very opportunities global leaders say they want to create...
