HARRY SCHERZER: Greylisting isn’t the only test of South Africa’s financial system
Competitiveness cannot be rebuilt on infrastructure upgrades alone; it depends on whether the country’s financial systems are fit for purpose in the digital age
A month away from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) follow-up site visit that will decide whether the country is finally ready to be taken off the dreaded FATF “greylist”, South Africa is under pressure to show that financial reforms are more than promises on paper.
During an earlier visit, the FATF’s review found all 22 items on the country’s action plan had been addressed, but an on-site inspection is needed to confirm that these reforms are effective and sustainable. If the October assessment is positive, South Africa will finally be removed from the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, more than two years after it was flagged for deficiencies in combating money laundering and terrorist financing...
