CHRIS BARRON: 'Eskom can't be both referee and player'
Power utility's obstructiveness and lack of political will hamper South Africa's move to competitive energy trading, says Fibon Energy CEO Avesh Padayachee
14 September 2025 - 07:57
A lack of political will and the obstructive role of Eskom are impeding the move to a competitive energy sector and costing billions in lost investment, says Avesh Padayachee, CEO of renewable energy company Fibon Energy.
“The promise of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act is to allow for electricity trading which is competitive. What we are seeing is Eskom taking Nersa to court to revoke five trading licences it issued,” he says...
