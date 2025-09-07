LUCENDO MTWENTWE: Let them tax your side hustle, for your own good
Sars’s clampdown forces South Africans to see their side hustles as legitimate businesses with a rightful place in the economy
In recent weeks South African influencers, digital creators and side hustlers have hit the headlines, not for their viral posts or glossy brand deals but for their tax compliance — or lack of it. The South African Revenue Service (Sars) didn’t mince its words when it said free products, paid posts, or sponsored getaways are still income, and must be declared.
It’s an uncomfortable wake-up call for those pocketing up to R5,000 a month for the odd product post, or jetting off on brand deals worth millions, but handled correctly, it could become a defining moment that legitimises and empowers the gig, influencer and side hustle economy...
