Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: An apartheid-era boycott that still cripples South Africa
The ANC’s failure to end the culture of nonpayment for services has come back to bite it, says Salga president Bheke Stofile
The out-of-court settlement between Nersa and Eskom imposing R54bn in additional electricity tariffs over three years will make it even more difficult to manage Eskom’s debt because consumers will not be able to pay, says Bheke Stofile, president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga).
“This booby trap is very difficult for municipalities to accept because our citizens are already owing them over R400bn, which they’re unable to pay,” he says. “Add this to the R107bn municipalities owe to Eskom and all they’ll do is drive the municipal system into a deeper crisis. What we’re going to get are pushbacks and riots.”..
