BUTI MANAMELA: All aboard the new skills express to green energy
For the private sector, the just energy transition skills system is not a sideshow; it is a core business risk and opportunity
South Africa’s just energy transition (JET) is often spoken of in terms of megawatts, finance packages and emissions targets. These are important, but they risk obscuring the single factor that will determine whether the transition is truly just: people.
A transition without skills is not a transition at all. It is disruption without opportunity. That is why the launch of the JET skills desk, the national JET skills advisory forum, and the multi-donor initiative (MDI) at Gallagher Convention Centre matters so deeply. For the first time, South Africa has a coherent framework to ensure that workers, youth, and communities are equipped to benefit from the green economy we are trying to build...
