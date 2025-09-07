BRADLY HOWLAND: The decline of the marketing officer is a strategic misstep for business
The CMO role is not disappearing because it is obsolete. It is shrinking because its value is being misunderstood, externally and internally
07 September 2025 - 05:51
Research from Forrester confirms a downward shift that many business leaders have failed to take seriously. Fewer than 60% of Fortune 500 companies now have a marketing leader reporting directly to the CEO, down from 63% in 2024.
The number of executives still holding the actual title of “chief marketing officer (CMO)” has slipped below 50%. While these percentages may appear marginal, they reflect a more consequential erosion of influence...
