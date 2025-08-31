LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Tourism needs serious SME muscle
In a competitive global tourism market, it’s not enough to rely on past glory — execution is what matters
Tourism has always been South Africa’s sleeping giant. In a global economy that’s shifting faster than ever, it remains one of our strongest assets, contributing about 8.8% of our GDP, and supporting about 1.7-million jobs last year alone.
It brings in foreign currency, sparks development in smaller towns and rural communities, offers crucial opportunities for unskilled labour, and puts us on the world map (for the right reasons). Yet, despite all these pluses, too many of our small and medium enterprises (SMEs) remain on the sidelines, unable to fully harness the opportunities that come with a growing global appetite for African travel...
