GUGU LOURIE: Beyond rand manipulation, SA needs firewall to stop AI cartels
The competition commission and appeals court will never catch AI thugs because these are algorithms: the crime is committed by machines
31 August 2025 - 08:13
Listening to evidence led in the Constitutional Court about a cartel of banks accused of manipulating the rand, I realised the significant legal and financial implications of this case. Heard last week, it focused on alleged collusion among local and international banks to manipulate the rand through collusion in the currency market.
The South African Reserve Bank and the competition authorities also investigated the impact of alleged manipulation through increased costs for businesses, consumers and the overall economy...
