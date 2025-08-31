DANIEL NOVITZKAS: Business must be ready for changes AI will bring
AI introduces a new frontier of risk: the displacement of highly skilled, specialised roles once thought indispensable
31 August 2025 - 07:52
The internet is awash with predictions about how artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape the workforce. For decades it’s been the case that low- or unskilled workers were most vulnerable to technological disruption. But AI introduces a new frontier of risk: the displacement of highly skilled, specialised roles once thought indispensable.
This upheaval, if unmanaged, could trigger profound social instability. We often look to government to respond to crises of this magnitude. In this case, however, business must also step up and meet its responsibilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.