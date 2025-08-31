Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: When planes run out of fuel
Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu says jet fuel calamities at OR Tambo and Cape Town International were caused by factors beyond the company’s control
31 August 2025 - 08:20
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), which this week announced a R1.1bn net profit for the year ending March, had to contend with “operational headwinds” on the way, says CEO Mpumi Mpofu.
These “headwinds” included three fuel shortage crises that grounded aircraft and stranded thousands of passengers at OR Tambo and Cape Town airports...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.