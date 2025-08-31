ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The new search — and getting rescued from obscurity
The new science of search will be an art, and it will be the art of the answer: get ready for generative engine optimisation
31 August 2025 - 08:01
For two decades, marketers and consumer-facing companies have obsessed over search-engine algorithms and their rankings on Google search. Search engine optimisation (SEO), became the holy grail of digital visibility, spawning armies of consultants who promised to crack the code.
But now the next algorithmic wave is breaking, and it is no longer about keywords, backlinks or the arcane art of structuring headlines and subheadings “just so”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.