Africa’s offshore health tourism is a symptom of a deep malady
There is an urgent need to reinforce investments in resilient, local health systems that can withstand global shocks and meet Africa's needs
Nigeria was a prime medical tourism destination in the 1960s. It is hard to believe, but true. Wealthy patients from all over, and even royalty, headed for the University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan. But so much has changed since then.
Every year, countless Nigerians and other African elites now travel to Europe, India, Saudi Arabia and other countries for medical care, spending billions of dollars in the process. Nigeria alone is estimated to have lost about $2.39bn (R42bn) on outbound medical tourism in 2024, a significant financial outflow that highlights the pressing need for Africa to address and manage the issue. ..
