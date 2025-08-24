ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Let's build a proud inheritance for future generations
Culture is fluid — it changes with society, and we can dictate what we carry into the future or leave behind
There is a quirky irony in the juxtaposition of Women’s Month and Heritage Month in the South African calendar.
The bold march of brave women in defence of their men contrasts sharply with the idea of tradition and (somewhat outdated) heritage that often demands that women be quiet and submissive, helpless until rescued by their male counterparts...
