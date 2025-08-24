LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Where will the next frontier of SA's growth come from?
If we are intentional, and if we back key sectors with clear policies and bold investment, the next 30 years can and will look radically different
24 August 2025 - 07:14
As the national dialogue wrestles with the question of South Africa’s future there is one unavoidable reality, and that is that our next 30 years cannot look like the last.
For too long, this country has relied on the comfort of our cultural strength and our minerals, as well as the belief that Africa is the next frontier. But forecasts from Absa showing 0.9% GDP growth in 2025, and the IMF estimating our growth will only increase to 1.8% by 2030, are a stark reminder that without bold action the story ahead is not one of growth but of stagnation...
