CAIPHUS KGOSANA: An effective way to use half a billion rand
Our national problems will still be there when the national dialogue is done
R485m is just R15m short of half a billion. I’m going to round it off to half a billion rands — which is the price tag for sitting down to talk about what’s wrong with this country. Actually, the amount would have been closer to R1bn had the legacy foundations gotten their way. Most sulked and withdrew when National Treasury wisely revised the bill downwards.
Do we really need a national dialogue? To be honest, we are overdue a collective therapy session because SA can be eerily dystopian. It doesn’t make sense, for example, that we have the highest concentration of contract killers per capita. It makes no sense whatsoever that our murder rate is higher than that of Ukraine, a country actively at war...
