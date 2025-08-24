ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: SA startup gives AI a human ear
Phonetik’s model, addressing impairments that affect up to a third of the population, places it within a long tradition of South African innovation
Accessibility is rarely the headline act at technology summits. But at the Amazon Web Services Summit in Johannesburg this week, it was one of the most memorable stories. The cloud infrastructure giant, which has helped propel Amazon to multitrillion-dollar value, shared the limelight with a South African startup that showed how AI can be applied in ways that change people’s daily lives.
Phonetik.ai, a venture dedicated to making video and audio content accessible for people with hearing and vision impairments, has built a platform that uses AI to generate subtitles and audio descriptions at speed and scale...
