AMEEN HASSEN: Using justice to turn finance into service
Justice shifts the question from 'What can I gain?' to 'How can I help?'
The G20 Interfaith Forum convened in Cape Town this month and I joined the conversation from a different angle: as a banker, but also as someone who works in what has broadly been categorised as “faith-based finance”. The theme was “Ubuntu in Action” and discussions focused on how we can pool together resources to support vulnerable communities. With Pope Francis having declared 2025 a Catholic jubilee year, there is also a call to unity, fairness and renewal.
In the breakaway session I participated in, the question at hand was clear: how can finance move beyond self-interest to become an instrument of service — how do we inculcate equity in the architecture of finance?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.