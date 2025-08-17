SOLANGE ROSA: Social innovators must be at the centre of Africa’s G20 moment
In a world searching for effective models, Africa’s innovators are ready to show the way — if we let them
As South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit in November, the first on African soil, the stakes are high. This historic opportunity places the country and the continent at a crossroads, one that demands not just economic diplomacy but bold rethinking of how we build inclusive, sustainable societies.
Amid rising inequality, youth unemployment, and a climate crisis threatening livelihoods across the continent, a central question arises: can social innovators help shape the G20 towards more human-centred, inclusive economic models? And will global leaders be willing to listen? If South Africa seizes this moment with intention, the answer is yes...
