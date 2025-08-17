ROBIN WHEELER: The sound of inner silence
Listening is respectful and, in that, assertive. It silently affirms dignity and honours the moment with the people in it
17 August 2025 - 07:57
How do you live a rich life? Listen. How do you run a healthy business? Listen. How do you savour, learn, lead, recruit, sell, advise and grow? You heard me. Listening is the way to sophistication, wisdom and wealth.
Listening elevates you — and through it, you can achieve almost anything. It enlarges your inner landscape and amplifies your outer impact. It’s a skill, an art, a type of intelligence and pure power in business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.