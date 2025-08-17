RACHEL IRVINE: Chinese capital turns into jobs and exports
Africa must be a partner, not a passive recipient of Chinese largesse
17 August 2025 - 08:19
Africa may not boast the largest economies or deepest pockets, but it has what many regions lack — energy, youth, abundance, and innovation. While the rest of the world gets older and runs out of steam, Africa’s cities are expanding, consumer demand is rising, and resources remain plentiful.
What this means is, in the next 25 years, more than half of global population growth will emanate from Africa, shifting the currents of investment, infrastructure, and trade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.