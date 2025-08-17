Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: With Temu and Shein it’s buyer beware, china
Head of consumer ombud Queen Munyai says her writ doesn’t run beyond the country’s borders — and the state needs to act
17 August 2025 - 08:28
The government needs to crack down on foreign online vendors that are beyond the jurisdiction of South African consumer protection bodies, says Queen Munyai, CEO of the consumer goods & services ombud (CGSO).
“If they don’t comply with our consumer laws they must be barred from accessing our market,” she says. “Compliance must be a condition of access.”..
