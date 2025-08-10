VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Stick with fossil fuel for baseload
Eskom’s plans for to convert five of its coal-fired power stations into renewable energy sites won’t help us achieve an industrial renaissance
Eskom’s announcement that it will convert five of its coal-fired power stations into renewable energy sites poses a threat to the little that is left of South Africa’s dwindling industrial capacity. It is part of a high-risk energy policy trajectory that elevates decarbonisation above industrialisation.
The 2024 integrated resource plan published by Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources & energy, highlights the importance of striking a balance between competing interests when considering South Africa’s energy future. The document concludes that energy policy must be based on three interrelated imperatives: long-term decarbonisation trajectory, economic competitiveness and industrial renaissance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.