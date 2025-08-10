PATRICK BULGER: Who, really, will suffer for the ANC’s ideological braggadocio?
No recent tradition of suffering for ANC brass to fall back on
10 August 2025 - 08:15
Two items on the front page of Business Day on Thursday eloquently captured the ideological quagmire South Africa’s foreign and trade relations are trapped in, leaving us mud-wrestling in a world that has abandoned ideology for naked national self-interest, but has forgotten to send the ANC the memo.
At the top of the page, the familiar bombastic figure of Fikile Mbalula, a man once brought to tears apparently by how the Guptas had captured the ANC. He’s toughened up since then, and this week gave the world’s last remaining superpower, the US, a piece of his mind...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.