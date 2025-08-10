LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Grit isn't a growth strategy — SA’s SMEs deserve more
Let’s stop talking and start doing before we lose the very businesses holding everything together
I always get asked what it will take for South African SMEs to stay resilient and grow despite ongoing global uncertainty and local pressures. If you ask any small business owner today, the answer is simply grit. But this alone, while admirable, is not a growth strategy. Nor is it enough to keep the backbone of our economy from breaking.
New research released this week confirms what’s been keeping many of us in the sector up at night. South Africa’s SMEs are in real danger. The inaugural Small Business Growth Index (SBGI), developed by Absa Business Banking and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), reveals that more than half of our SMEs are in decline, under severe distress, or at risk of closure. Even more worrying is that more than 55% don’t believe they’ll survive the coming year...
