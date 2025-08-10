Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Transnet’s simple security equation
No-one will invest in freight rail infrastructure if the state doesn’t keep it safe from criminals, says SA Association of Freight Forwarders CEO Juanita Maree
10 August 2025 - 08:22
The biggest threat to Transnet is not its mountainous debt but cable theft and derailments, says Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders.
“Unless we fix the security on our lines we’re in deep, deep trouble,” she says...
