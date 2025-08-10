ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Another week, yet another AI revolution
The events of this week show what happens when the biggest players release their best work at the same time
10 August 2025 - 07:58
I wanted to avoid writing about AI this week. I really did. But then the world changed in a single day.
On August 5, three of the biggest names in AI made announcements that shifted the industry’s future. OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind each revealed new tools that took AI far beyond its current limits. And they did it within 24 hours of each other...
