DUMANI KULA: Fixing our health-care system is a matter of urgency
South Africans should not have to wait for future-dated policy interventions to get the care they need today
03 August 2025 - 08:18
There is so much turmoil and uncertainty all around us. Geopolitical tensions and conflicts on the continent, the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the one in the Middle East, have left millions of people facing famine, starvation and death...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.