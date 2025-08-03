Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘Save Amsa — and destroy an entire industry’
State’s obsession with one steel company is causing widespread downstream devastation, says National Employers’ Association CEO Gerhard Papenfus
03 August 2025 - 08:44
Government attempts to save ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) with tariff increases is killing South Africa’s downstream steel industry, with dire consequences for industrialisation and economic growth, says the CEO of the National Employers’ Association of South Africa (Neasa), Gerhard Papenfus.
“Companies are going to manufacture their products in China,” he says. “It’s no longer competitive for them to manufacture them in South Africa. This is the story.”..
