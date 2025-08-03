BRIDGET LETSHOLO: Insolvency statutes we can be proud of
By adopting frameworks that reflect global standards, South Africa positions itself as a beacon of stability and resilience
In an ever-changing economic environment, South Africa’s approach to insolvency law speaks volumes about its commitment to maintaining the balance between the rights of debtors and the expectations of creditors. As an attorney in this intricate domain, I have seen the pivotal role that well-structured statutory frameworks play in managing distressed entities and facilitating their potential rehabilitation.
At the core of South Africa’s insolvency landscape lie three key pieces of legislation: the Insolvency Act of 1936, which governs personal insolvency; the Companies Act of 2008, which modernises corporate rescue and liquidation processes; and the Close Corporations Act of 1984, aimed at protecting smaller business entities. Each is crafted to safeguard creditor rights while also fostering an environment where debtors can seek a path to recovery. These statutes aim to ensure the equitable distribution of assets and, where viable, enable rehabilitation...
