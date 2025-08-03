ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: What good is AI if it can’t do good?
With the right safeguards AI can support care without supplanting it, says Pat Gelsinger, executive chair and head of technology at Gloo
03 August 2025 - 08:25
Artificial intelligence systems pass bar exams, write code and mimic empathy. But few of them answer a simple question: are they helping people live better lives?
That question now has a test. The Flourishing AI Benchmark (FAI), developed by faith-based tech company Gloo, avoids the standard approach that tests how clever a model is. Rather, it measures how much good it can do. Instead of scoring models on speed or logic, it evaluates how they respond across seven dimensions of human wellbeing: character, relationships, happiness, meaning, health, finances and faith...
