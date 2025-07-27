SASHA COOK: No time to blow hot and cold over climate change
We have the opportunity to make a lasting difference. We cannot fail to meet this challenge, lest we put future generations at risk
27 July 2025 - 07:38
In recent times we have seen a significant increase in natural hazards and volatility in weather across the world. South Africa has not been immune to the adverse impacts.
Entering the second half of the year offers an opportunity to reflect on our ever-evolving climate and the need to talk about how we are adapting. Importantly, we need to talk about how we move forward in finding innovative financing solutions to build resilience in our communities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.