MUZI MHLAMBI: SME funding challenge is about access, not scarcity
Department of trade, industry & competition should remove regulatory friction and ensure broader business environment supports and rewards best practices
27 July 2025 - 06:58
The department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) is pushing ahead with its planned R100bn fund to enhance black participation in the economy and provide support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
However, the DTIC may be solving the wrong problem. The definitive “South African MSME Access to Finance 2025" report states: “There is no shortage of funding. There is enough capital in South Africa. The supply and demand mismatch for MSME funding is not owing to a lack of money, but where it is targeted.”..
