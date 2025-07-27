LAUREN GRAHAM: Youth unemployment won't be solved by deregulation
We must confront the fact that labour deregulation has already happened, informally — and it hasn’t worked
27 July 2025 - 07:45
South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis is deepening — again. Stats SA's latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) shows that youth employment dropped by 153,000 in the first quarter of 2025, and formal sector jobs are in retreat. These findings prompted the Daily Maverick to warn of “The Great Unworking” — an era where the promise of jobs is collapsing, particularly for the young.
In response, familiar calls have emerged: scrap the national minimum wage for youth, relax hiring and firing rules, and deregulate the labour market to spur job creation. But what if that entire premise is flawed?..
