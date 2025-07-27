Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Careful, FlySafair: pilots know how to fly away
Aviation expert Guy Leitch, editor and publisher of South African Flyer, says pilots are paid about a third of what they could command elsewhere
27 July 2025 - 07:49
South African pilots are very marketable internationally and local airlines such as FlySafair, which has been in a three-month standoff with its pilots over pay, cannot afford to take them for granted, says aviation expert Guy Leitch.
Though FlySafair only uses Boeings, “there’s a huge demand for pilots who can be converted to the Airbus family relatively easily, and a huge demand in particular for ‘direct entry captains’, pilots with command experience who can be put straight into other fleets”, says Leitch. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.