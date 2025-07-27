ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The synthetic puppeteer is coming for business
Nina Schick, author of 'Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse', speaks to Business Times on the sidelines a conference hosted by data analytics company Qlik in Orlando, Florida
27 July 2025 - 07:12
The most powerful shift in influence across business, politics and media arguably began with the notorious Gal Gadot video eight years ago. The face looked real. The voice sounded right. But the clip, in which the face of a porn actress was replaced with Gadot’s, was a fabrication — created with AI.
That moment introduced the world to synthetic media: content generated or altered by AI to appear authentic across formats — video, audio, images and text...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.