MARGARET NIENABER: Trust will determine the winners of the AI race
Africa’s future will be digital — but it must also be human
20 July 2025 - 06:33
Africa is entering a defining decade for its digital economy. With a growing, connected youth population and rising demand for financial access, the stage is set for transformation at unprecedented scale and speed.
But this is no longer about technology alone. In the race to digitise, the real differentiator will be trust — and how we use it to convert innovation into long-term competitive advantage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.